Steve Burton quitting ‘General Hospital’: Truth revealed

Steve Burton, longtime star of General Hospital, has announced he will be stepping away from the soap opera for a brief period to spend time with his loved ones.

The 55-year-old actor took to Instagram to share the news with his fans.

He wrote, “Hey everyone, I wanted to share that I’ll be taking a short break from General Hospital. I’m newly married and looking forward to spending some quality time with my family. I’m grateful for all the support and will be back this summer. Much luv.”

Burton tied the knot with Michelle Lundstrom in May 2025 during an intimate ceremony in Laguna Beach, California.

The couple’s whirlwind romance began just months earlier.

The couple met in 2024 and quickly became engaged.

Burton has described Lundstrom as “the most amazing, beautiful, and selfless woman I’ve ever known.”

Lundstrom, a cook and content creator, is known for her appearance on Netflix’s Barbecue Showdown and is mom to daughters Lilah and Hannah.

The actor was previously married to Sheree Gustin, with whom he shares three children: Makena, Brooklyn, and Jack.

The pair separated in 2022 after more than two decades together.

Fans can expect Burton’s return later this summer, as he reassured viewers that his time away is temporary.

Burton’s career with General Hospital has spanned decades. He first joined the cast in 1991.