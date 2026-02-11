Kristen Bell stars in new trailer for SAG-AFTRA Actor Awards

Kristen Bell will be hosting the SAG Awards for a third time, however, the ceremony will mark a turning point this year.

Previously billed as the Screen Actors Guild Awards, it will now proceed as the Actor Awards presented by SAG-AFTRA.

The name change was announced back in November, with the upcoming 32nd edition of the ceremony to become the first to bear the new name.

Based on that idea, the first trailer for the upcoming awards show features the Frozen actress as she attempts to let several Hollywood stars know about SAG’s “glow-up.”

The trailer includes references to celebrities like Bell’s Nobody Wants This co-star Adam Brody, Leonardo DiCaprio, and a running joke about Meryl Streep, who never answers the host’s call — until she is passed out from exhaustion, with her phone blinging with the veteran star’s name in the dark.

Notably, Kristen Bell became the first person to host the SAG Awards in 2018, since the show used to air without an emcee since its inception in the 1990s.

She later returned to the stage last year, with the upcoming ceremony set to become her third solo stint as the evening’s host.

The 32nd Actor Awards will stream live on Netflix, March 1.