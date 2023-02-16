 
Prince William and Harry will have the last opportunity to salvage their relationship: report

Prince William and Prince Harry will have the last opportunity to salvage their relationship when they reunite at their father's coronation in May, according to a royal insider.

After Harry said in his book that he wants William "back" in his life, the duo have been warned it is "now or never" to mend bridges.

According to Express.co.uk, the insider said the coronation could offer the perfect ground to bring William and Harry together to discuss their issues with each other."

"The longer the feud continues, the less likely there’ll be a reconciliation," the outlet quoted the insider as saying.

"The Palace is trying to come up with solutions to keep the peace and form some kind of reconnection and unity between William and Harry."

King Charles is said to have requested Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, to broker a deal between Harry and William to attend his coronation.

It was also confirmed that William opposed the idea of inviting Harry to attend the coronation.

But express.co.uk recently reported that Prince Harry will be invited to the coronation and a plan is being worked on in this regard.

