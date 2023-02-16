Divvy Film Festival to showcase 16 independently produced films

— KLF

At least 16 films will be showcased at the Divvy Film Festival that will be held during the Karachi Literature Festival (KLF) at the Beach Luxury Hotel in Karachi from February 17-18.

Now in its third year, the festival, a venture of Foundation Art Divvy, focuses on showcasing independent Pakistani films and includes feature films, short films, documentaries, and animated films.

A press release issued by the foundation said that each evening will be "curated carefully to create a thoughtful and immersive experience" for the viewers, ending with a discussion with the film directors.

“The films we are screening cover a multitude of themes that include human stories of love and heartbreak, coming of age, finding oneself, climate change, the trauma of loss, as well as the joy of ordinary and unexpected moments. They tap into experiences and memories within us and highlight the hero within us all,” said the foundation.

Foundation Art Divvy provides a platform at an institutional level, locally and internationally in order to expand Pakistani art, culture and narrative’s global and local reach. It supports and develops large-scale exhibitions of contemporary Pakistani art and culture in public spaces.

After showcasing the films in Karachi, the festival will move to Lahore and Islamabad. The schedules for Lahore and Islamabad will be issued later.

The films that will be showcased are listed below:



February 17

Baira Gharakh by Mehreen Jabbar; Sinf-e-Taal by Amna Maqbool Hussain and Beenish Sarfaraz; The Land of My Forefathers by Irfan Noor K; A Night with Noorjehan by Mariam Majid; Dayal Among the Spirits by Syed Muneeb Kazmi; Sea Birds by Saweera Jahan and Puffball Studios; B FOR NAOO by Roohi Kashfi; Ramz by Daniyal Najam.

February 18

Lahooti by Matthieu Paley and Sebastian Feehan; Quetta’s Old Men’s Garden by Ali Mehdi & Soch Videos; Intezar Farmaiye (Stay Tuned) by Ali Mehdi; Delirium by Ahmed Sameer; One Way Glass by Nauman Khalid; Kanrach by Uzair Surhio and Afreen Zehra; My Mother’s Daughter by Ahmen Khawaja and Mariam Khan; Stray Dogs Come out at Night by Hamza Bangash.