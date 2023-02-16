 
entertainment
Thursday Feb 16 2023
Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes exit slumps 'GMA3' ratings

Good Morning America reportedly performs below par as the show's former stars, Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes departures tanked ratings.

According to Animated Times, the GMA3 ratings have nosedived since the pair exited the talk show.

Meanwhile, Robach and Holmes's departure from GMA3 met with a sigh of relief from some fellow workers.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the insiders disclosed that colleagues of the duo were "not surprised" by their departure from the network.

Moreover, some GMA3 co-workers even had a bone to pick with the pair.

"Those who worked directly with T.J. and Amy had complaints about them and expressed their unhappiness," the source added.

"His general conduct was put into question. Amy also had her fair share of accusations thrown her way and seemed to have rubbed people the wrong way too."

Moreover, ABC News president Kim Godwin forwarded the news to the staff.

"I want to share with you that we've reached a decision about T.J. and Amy. After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News.

We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions.' The decision about who will co-anchor 'GMA3' and '20/20' will come later."

"I know that this has been a distraction for so many of us," Godwin continued. "But let's not forget all the great work that continues to make ABC News the #1 news network in America, and that's because of you. I want to thank you again for your patience and professionalism during this time."

