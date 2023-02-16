Selena Gomez reflects on her ‘powerful’ upcoming music: ‘theme is freedom’

Selena Gomez has recently elaborated on her upcoming music, which focuses on liberation.



In a new interview with Vanity Fair for annual Hollywood issue, the Only Murders in the Building star revealed she’s been working on music that “tackles real things that I am walking through”.

“The music I'm doing right now is about real things that I'm walking through,” said the 30-year-old.

The Calm Down hit-maker stated, “It's really powerful, strong, very pop.”

“The theme generally is freedom — freedom from relationships, freedom from the darkness,” explained the songstress.

Selena went on to confess that she prioritised the happiness of her fans and therefore, she would rather work on “slower material”.

“If I had my way, I would probably write ballads my whole life, but I want to produce music that will make people smile,” she added.

Elsewhere in the interview, Selena disclosed about her prolonged sadness and anxiety due to negative comments on social media.

The singer mentioned that she stopped posting on her own and hired an assistant to take off her load.

“I couldn't do it anymore. It was a waste of my time,” she told outlet.

When asked about Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter and increase in hate speech, Selena pointed out, “It's dangerous.”

“I don't care about him, but about the direction of Twitter…It's not my favorite app, for sure. I don't know if it was about feeling cool that you own something. I just find it irresponsible and unsafe,” added the singer.