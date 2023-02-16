 
Showbiz
Thursday Feb 16 2023
By
Web Desk

Sequel of ALLAHYAR and The Legend of Markhor is all set to hit cinemas in June'23

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 16, 2023

ALLAHYAR and 100 Flowers of GOD to release in cinemas on 2nd June
ALLAHYAR and 100 Flowers of GOD to release in cinemas on 2nd June

ALLAHYAR and 100 Flowers of GOD, a sequel to ALLAHYAR and The Legend of Markhor is all set to hit cinemas in June 2023. 

It belongs to the action thriller genre and also equipped with a touch of science fiction. The film is produced by 3rd World Studio, Islamabad and will be Pakistan’s first ever stereoscopic 3D film.

Discussing the film in depth, Uzair Zaheer Khan, who wrote, directed and produced the film said, “We've taken this film to the next level, from entertainment value, visual appeal and storytelling to production quality, we hope that the audiences will love this animated work of art more than our last film."

Nadeem Mandviwalla who is an executive producer for the film said, “We at Mandviwalla entertainment have always tried to bring to the audience films which are unique and have a distinctive entertainment value for cinema-lovers. It is surely going to be a great pride for us to distribute and release the first 3D film of Pakistan”.

The movie has a set of amazing voice overs by Humayun Saeed, Ali Zafar, Iqra Aziz, Meera, Bushra Ansari, Nadia Jamil, Anum Zaidi, Azlan Uzair, and the talented Azfar Jafri, whereas Ali Zafar, Ali Noor, Sanam Marvi, Bushra Ansari and Grehen, the Band are the vocals of this film.

More From Showbiz:

Aditya Chopra addresses nepotism as he uses Uday Chopra as example

Aditya Chopra addresses nepotism as he uses Uday Chopra as example

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani's wedding unseen pics: SEE PHOTOS

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani's wedding unseen pics: SEE PHOTOS

'Joyland': CAA signs director Saim Sadiq for representation

'Joyland': CAA signs director Saim Sadiq for representation
Aditya Chopra plans to develop 'Pathaan' vs 'Tiger' film: Reports

Aditya Chopra plans to develop 'Pathaan' vs 'Tiger' film: Reports
'Pathaan Day' to take place on February 17, tickets to sell at lower price

'Pathaan Day' to take place on February 17, tickets to sell at lower price
Tabu speaks about 'films' that pushed her beyond her boundaries

Tabu speaks about 'films' that pushed her beyond her boundaries
Manoj Bajpayee gives THIS important advice to Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Manoj Bajpayee gives THIS important advice to Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Aditya Roy Kapur's fan forcefully tries to get intimate with him at 'The Night Manager' premiere

Aditya Roy Kapur's fan forcefully tries to get intimate with him at 'The Night Manager' premiere
Kareena Kapoor won't mind working with THIS Hollywood star

Kareena Kapoor won't mind working with THIS Hollywood star
Akshay Kumar drops second trailer of upcoming film 'Selfiee'

Akshay Kumar drops second trailer of upcoming film 'Selfiee'
Divvy Film Festival to showcase 16 independently produced films

Divvy Film Festival to showcase 16 independently produced films
Pankaj Tripathi has reached to saturation point in his career, plans to take break

Pankaj Tripathi has reached to saturation point in his career, plans to take break