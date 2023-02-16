Sequel of ALLAHYAR and The Legend of Markhor is all set to hit cinemas in June'23

ALLAHYAR and 100 Flowers of GOD to release in cinemas on 2nd June

ALLAHYAR and 100 Flowers of GOD, a sequel to ALLAHYAR and The Legend of Markhor is all set to hit cinemas in June 2023.

It belongs to the action thriller genre and also equipped with a touch of science fiction. The film is produced by 3rd World Studio, Islamabad and will be Pakistan’s first ever stereoscopic 3D film.

Discussing the film in depth, Uzair Zaheer Khan, who wrote, directed and produced the film said, “We've taken this film to the next level, from entertainment value, visual appeal and storytelling to production quality, we hope that the audiences will love this animated work of art more than our last film."

Nadeem Mandviwalla who is an executive producer for the film said, “We at Mandviwalla entertainment have always tried to bring to the audience films which are unique and have a distinctive entertainment value for cinema-lovers. It is surely going to be a great pride for us to distribute and release the first 3D film of Pakistan”.

The movie has a set of amazing voice overs by Humayun Saeed, Ali Zafar, Iqra Aziz, Meera, Bushra Ansari, Nadia Jamil, Anum Zaidi, Azlan Uzair, and the talented Azfar Jafri, whereas Ali Zafar, Ali Noor, Sanam Marvi, Bushra Ansari and Grehen, the Band are the vocals of this film.