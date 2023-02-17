Keanu Reeves puts CGI clause in his contracts, details inside

Kenau Reeves addressed the rise of artificial intelligence and CGI effects in movies.

The Matrix star revealed that a jarring film edit prompted him to put a clause in his contracts that prohibit performance manipulation without his consent.

Keanu, who will be seen in the much-awaited, upcoming instalment of his popular franchise John Wick, shared that one of his performances was ‘changed’ using the AI technology.

“I don’t mind if someone takes a blink out during an edit,” the Constantine star told Wired in a new interview.

“But early on, in the early 2000s, or it might have been the Nineties, I had a performance changed. [He won’t say which.]”

Keanu further explained, “They added a tear to my face, and I was just like, “Huh?!” It was like, I don’t even have to be here.”

When asked if he later put a clause into his contracts prohibiting post-production edits to his performance, he confirmed: “Yeah, digitally.”

Reeves starring John Wick: Chapter 4, will release in cinemas on March 24.