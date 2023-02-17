 
entertainment
Friday Feb 17 2023
By
Web Desk

Keanu Reeves puts CGI clause in his contracts, details inside

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 17, 2023

Keanu Reeves puts CGI clause in his contracts, details inside
Keanu Reeves puts CGI clause in his contracts, details inside

Kenau Reeves addressed the rise of artificial intelligence and CGI effects in movies. 

The Matrix star revealed that a jarring film edit prompted him to put a clause in his contracts that prohibit performance manipulation without his consent.

Keanu, who will be seen in the much-awaited, upcoming instalment of his popular franchise John Wick, shared that one of his performances was ‘changed’ using the AI technology.

“I don’t mind if someone takes a blink out during an edit,” the Constantine star told Wired in a new interview.

“But early on, in the early 2000s, or it might have been the Nineties, I had a performance changed. [He won’t say which.]”

Keanu further explained, “They added a tear to my face, and I was just like, “Huh?!” It was like, I don’t even have to be here.”

When asked if he later put a clause into his contracts prohibiting post-production edits to his performance, he confirmed: “Yeah, digitally.”

Reeves starring John Wick: Chapter 4, will release in cinemas on March 24.

More From Entertainment:

Italy’s La Scala goes live with opera and concert streaming service

Italy’s La Scala goes live with opera and concert streaming service
Liam Neeson reveals why he was initially ‘worried’ Tom Hanks would ruin ‘Elvis’

Liam Neeson reveals why he was initially ‘worried’ Tom Hanks would ruin ‘Elvis’

Everything we know so far about the Netflix One Piece adaptation

Everything we know so far about the Netflix One Piece adaptation
King Charles, Prince William turn down Prince Harry’s request?

King Charles, Prince William turn down Prince Harry’s request?
Everything there is to know about The Witcher Rats spin off on Netflix

Everything there is to know about The Witcher Rats spin off on Netflix
London kicks off Fashion Week, dedicated to late Vivienne Westwood

London kicks off Fashion Week, dedicated to late Vivienne Westwood
Everything we know so far about Netflix's The Umbrella Academy Season 4

Everything we know so far about Netflix's The Umbrella Academy Season 4
Victoria Beckham, Helena Boham Carter among stars at Dame Vivienne Westwood funeral

Victoria Beckham, Helena Boham Carter among stars at Dame Vivienne Westwood funeral

Austin Butler details his ‘awful’ eating habits ahead of transforming for ‘Elvis’ role

Austin Butler details his ‘awful’ eating habits ahead of transforming for ‘Elvis’ role

New ‘Ant-Man’ technology transports moviegoers to vivid world

New ‘Ant-Man’ technology transports moviegoers to vivid world
Princess Diana sweet nickname for youngest son Prince Harry revealed

Princess Diana sweet nickname for youngest son Prince Harry revealed

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry wedding dubbed 'fairy tale' by choir member

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry wedding dubbed 'fairy tale' by choir member