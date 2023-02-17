'Top Gun: Maverick' star Jay Ellis shares anecdote of flying Tom Cruise's special Christmas cake to Mexico trip

Top Gun: Maverick star Jay Ellis opens up on an anecdote of receiving the special Christmas dessert that Tom Cruise sends annually to his celebrity friends.



On Friday, February 17, Jay Ellis appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show, where the host asked him whether he was included in the yearly birthday tradition carried on by Tom Cruise.

Ellis, 41 shared, "The cake is coveted in this town. It's literally like getting a trophy. We get the cake every year. It's always a surprise when you get it because you're so excited to get it — and you wanna make sure you're still on the gift list."

As per People, the actor explained that he received the cake prior to Christmas and wanted to save it for his family vacation in Mexico.

He recalled, "This year, my family, we all met in Mexico to spend Christmas together. And I was away filming a movie, and I was like, 'Mom, can you freeze the cake and take it to Mexico?' My whole family was like, 'Yes, freeze the cake.'"

The Insecure star also added, "Whatever it is — dry ice, ice cubes, whatever it is — we froze the cake. We took it Mexico, thawed it out and we had it on Christmas Day."

Many stars have talked about the special annual coconut Christmas dessert that Cruise sends, including Tom Hanks who said in an interview that the cake is "so great you can really only have it once a year."







