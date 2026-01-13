Meghan Trainor feels 'dragged' in 'toxic' mom group drama

Meghan Trainor once again speaking out loud on viral ‘toxic’ mom group drama.

Trainor, 32, this time takes aim at the drama via TikTok video, posted on Januray 12, in which she lip syncs a famous scene from Stranger Things latest season featuring Holly Wheeler, Nell Fisher, tries to convince kids group that their imaginary friend Mr. Whatsit is truly a monster.

"Come on you have to believe me! Please, you have to believe me, you have to believe me," the audio said.

"Me still trying to convince everyone I'm not involved in the mom group drama," the Still Don't Care singer wrote on the video.

"I swear i'm innocent," she added in the caption.

Earlier this month, Trainor poked fun at learning about the controversy surrounding Ashley Tisdale French's "toxic" mom group essay.

On January 8, she posted a video on TikTok, captioning it "Me finding out about the apparent mom group drama." The mom of two could be seen typing and looking animatedly at her screen, appearing shocked.

The video’s background music was set to her new single, Still Don't Care, from her upcoming album Toy with Me, which drops on April 24.

Trainor’s husband also took part and cleared that there’s no drama between his wife and Tisdale French.

The Spy Kids alum told TMZ, "No drama over here, just trying to keep the kids happy, you know?”

For those unversed, the essay by Tisdale French claimed that mom group was hurting her feelings. She wrote: "If a mom group consistently leaves you feeling hurt, drained or left out, it’s not the mom group for you."

"Choosing to step away doesn’t make you mean or judgmental. It makes you honest with yourself. It’s also worth remembering that friendships, like all relationships, have seasons."