Golden Globes: Stellan Skarsgård hilarious ‘bad father' speech wins night

Stellan Skarsgård won Best Supporting Male Actor in a Motion Picture for ‘Sentimental Value’

Geo News Digital Desk
January 13, 2026

Stellan Skarsgård used his trademark wit to turn a Golden Globes acceptance speech into a family joke.

Skarsgård won Best Supporting Male Actor in a Motion Picture for Sentimental Value.

During the acceptance speech January 11, he joked that raising eight children had taught him how to play a bad father.

He shared at Nikki Glaser-hosted event, “My children have been very educational.”

“I’m playing a father who is a bad father there. And my children have really told me what a bad father is,” Skarsgård added drawing laughter from the audience.

The actor shares six children with ex-wife My Skarsgård: Alexander (49), Gustaf (450, Sam (43), Bill (35), Eija (33), and Valter (30).

He also has two younger sons, Ossian (16) and Kolbjörn (13), with wife Megan Everett.

The 74-year-old credited Everett as a “brutal support, a tough lover, and very educational” in helping him prepare for the role in Joachim Trier movie.

The moment echoed a playful exchange he recently had with son Alexander, who teased that his father was essentially playing himself as an absentee dad in the film.

“Sentimental Value—a beautiful film,” Alexander shared with his father during Variety and CNN’s Actors on Actors. “You play yourself, right? An absentee father?”

Skarsgård mockingly expressed outrage at the comment but leaned into the joke during his Globes speech.

