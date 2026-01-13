 
Zayn Malik treats fans with first ever world tour update on 33rd birthday

One Direction star Zayn Malik sent fans into a frenzy with the most-awaited news: 'Have a little something'

January 13, 2026

Zayn Malik treated his fans to the best gift they could ever ask for.

Although it was his day to collect presents, the former One Direction star surprised his supporters by giving something they have been waiting for for years.

Zayn, who turned 33 on Monday, January 12, marked the special occasion by finally announcing his first ever solo world tour since leaving the British boy band, who launched him to global stardom alongside Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne, who passed away in October 2024.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, the Dusk Till Dawn hitmaker penned, “Thank you for all the birthday love [pink blooming heart emoji] 33!”

“Have a little something in return for you x big love , z,” he added over a black background punctuated with a link, named “for you.”

Upon visiting the link, his fans went wild as it redirected to Zayn’s official website and a pop up appeared with the title, “Zayn 2026.”

In the gray text box, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the United States, and South America were listed, each with a different count of blanks beneath their names, hinting at the number of shows planned for each region.

The U.K. will host seven shows, Mexico three, the U.S. 29, while South America is set to have six shows.

As for the exact dates and locations, fans will have to stay tuned for further announcements.

The Alienated singer embarked on his first-ever solo tour titled Stairway to the Sky Tour, which ran from November 2024 to March 2025, covering the UK, the U.S. and Mexico.

Althugh Zayn went on world tours with One Direction, the upcoming  tour will mark his debut solo world tour. 

For the unversed, he left 1D during their final tour, the On The Road Again Tour, in March 2015 due to stress, continuing the tour as a four-piece without him. 

Zayn was part of their earlier tours, including the massive stadium tours supporting albums like Midnight Memories. 

