 
entertainment
Saturday Feb 18 2023
By
Web Desk

Paul Rudd admits he regrets appearing in ‘Friends’ finale episode

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 18, 2023

Paul Rudd admits he regrets appearing in ‘Friends’ finale episode
Paul Rudd admits he regrets appearing in ‘Friends’ finale episode 

Paul Rudd has recently admitted that he felt ‘strange’ being in the final episode of popular sitcom Friends.

Rudd, during his latest appearance on Heart Breakfast on Friday, explained that it was ‘fun’ if ‘surreal’ being on the show.

The Ant Man star joined the long-running sitcom in 2002 as Mike Hannigan, a love interest and eventual husband of Phoebe Buffay (Lisa Kudrow).

Rudd said, “The whole thing was a bit surreal, I must say, to be a part of that,” adding that, “Because I came on really near the end... I never knew that I was going to be in as many as I was.”

The Marvel star further stated, “But it also felt strange. I mean, I was in that last episode and I just thought, ‘I shouldn’t be here. I’m getting a front row seat to things I’m not supposed to see.’”

Rudd made a brief appearance in the finale episode of Friends – titled The Last One – in which Mike and Phoebe agree to have a baby together after Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry) and Monica Geller (Courteney Cox), welcome their twins.

The This is 40 star continued, “They were all crying, it was all emotional, and I was just like, ‘Woah.’ I felt very privileged but I was like, ‘Oh I just want to sit back here and not get in the way.’”

Rudd starring Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania was released worldwide on February 17.

More From Entertainment:

Inside Princess Anne’s visit to New Zealand

Inside Princess Anne’s visit to New Zealand
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s popularity ‘in nose dive’: ‘It’s getting worse!’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s popularity ‘in nose dive’: ‘It’s getting worse!’
Kendall Jenner sparks dating rumours with Bad Bunny after Devin Booker split

Kendall Jenner sparks dating rumours with Bad Bunny after Devin Booker split

Rio carnival returns, celebrating ‘life, democracy’

Rio carnival returns, celebrating ‘life, democracy’
Meghan Markle is pregnant with third child, report claims

Meghan Markle is pregnant with third child, report claims
Prince William amused by ‘South Park’ roasting brother Harry, royal insider

Prince William amused by ‘South Park’ roasting brother Harry, royal insider
Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid romance reportedly ‘fizzled out’

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid romance reportedly ‘fizzled out’
Bruce Willis family ‘closer than ever’ after actor’s FTD Diagnosis

Bruce Willis family ‘closer than ever’ after actor’s FTD Diagnosis
Netflix drops thrilling trailer for upcoming ‘Shadow and Bone’ Season 2: WATCH

Netflix drops thrilling trailer for upcoming ‘Shadow and Bone’ Season 2: WATCH
Megan Fox reportedly found suspicious messages on Machine Gun Kelly’s phone

Megan Fox reportedly found suspicious messages on Machine Gun Kelly’s phone
Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly getting ‘professional help’ to save romance

Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly getting ‘professional help’ to save romance
Brad Pitt sends Ines de Ramon flowers as they spent Valentine’s Day apart

Brad Pitt sends Ines de Ramon flowers as they spent Valentine’s Day apart