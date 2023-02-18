Paul Rudd admits he regrets appearing in ‘Friends’ finale episode

Paul Rudd has recently admitted that he felt ‘strange’ being in the final episode of popular sitcom Friends.

Rudd, during his latest appearance on Heart Breakfast on Friday, explained that it was ‘fun’ if ‘surreal’ being on the show.

The Ant Man star joined the long-running sitcom in 2002 as Mike Hannigan, a love interest and eventual husband of Phoebe Buffay (Lisa Kudrow).

Rudd said, “The whole thing was a bit surreal, I must say, to be a part of that,” adding that, “Because I came on really near the end... I never knew that I was going to be in as many as I was.”

The Marvel star further stated, “But it also felt strange. I mean, I was in that last episode and I just thought, ‘I shouldn’t be here. I’m getting a front row seat to things I’m not supposed to see.’”

Rudd made a brief appearance in the finale episode of Friends – titled The Last One – in which Mike and Phoebe agree to have a baby together after Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry) and Monica Geller (Courteney Cox), welcome their twins.

The This is 40 star continued, “They were all crying, it was all emotional, and I was just like, ‘Woah.’ I felt very privileged but I was like, ‘Oh I just want to sit back here and not get in the way.’”

Rudd starring Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania was released worldwide on February 17.