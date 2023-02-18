Meghan Markle, Prince Harry removed from Queen's Commonwealth Trust website

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle suffered another major blow amid reports the royal couple have been snubbed by King Charles and Prince William.

According to a report by Daily Express, Meghan and Harry have been removed from the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust website in the site’s new re-launch.

Before stepping down as senior working royals, Harry and Meghan were president and vice president of the Queen's Commonwealth Trust (QCT), launched in April 2018.

The California-based royal couple have been erased after they took aim at the Commonwealth in their Netflix docuseries, ‘Harry and Meghan.’

Earlier, there were reports that King Charles and Prince William have snubbed Prince Harry’s plea of meeting apparently made in exchange for attending the coronation in May.