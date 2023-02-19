 
Sunday Feb 19 2023
Judd Apatow savagely mocks Tom Cruise for height and age, 'you're 60, calm down'

Sunday Feb 19, 2023

Judd Apatow took a savage dig at Tom Cruise as he mocked the superstar for his height during his Directors Guild of America (DGA) Awards monologue.

The Anchorman producer, 55, returned to the DGA hosting for the fourth time on Saturday, joked about Cruise’s dangerous film stunts.

Judd began with the quip, “The visual effects in [Top Gun:] Maverick were so top-notch I couldn’t even see the stack of phone books Tom Cruise sat on to reach the flight controls.”

“That’s why he’s always jumping out of tall buildings because you can’t tell how short he is from a 100-story building. That’s why when he’s standing on a wing of an airplane he’s always alone, he doesn’t want anyone there next to him for scale,” he continued.

Judd didn’t stop there as he reflected on Cruise’s Oprah Winfrey Show appearance in 2005, “What a lunatic.’ Now he drives a motorcycle off a cliff and then BASE jumps and we’re all like, ‘Tom’s fine.’”

“Tom is not fine, something is wrong right now. Someone needs to explain something to him called CGI — you don’t need to do the stunts, they look exactly the same when you do them on the green screen,” adding that, “You’re 60, calm down.”

He also mocked Top Gun star’s well-known links with the Church of Scientology, saying that, “Every time he does one of these new stunts it does feel like an ad for Scientology, it really does.”

“I mean, is that in Dianetics because there’s nothing about jumping off a cliff in the Torah? The only thing he seems to be afraid of is co parenting and antidepressants,” and left audience surprised.

“Do you think if Tom Cruise took antidepressants he’d be like, ‘I’m not jumping off of a fucking motorcycle on a cliff? Why do I even work, I’m rich.'”

