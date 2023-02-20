 
entertainment
Monday Feb 20 2023
By
Reuters

Actor Tom Sizemore of 'Saving Private Ryan' hospitalized from brain aneurysm

By
Reuters

Monday Feb 20, 2023

Actor Tom Sizemore of Saving Private Ryan hospitalized from brain aneurysm

Tom Sizemore, an American actor known for his roles in "Saving Private Ryan" and "Black Hawk Down," has been hospitalized in Los Angeles after suffering a brain aneurysm early Saturday morning and is in critical condition, his manager said.

"He is currently in critical condition and it’s a wait and see situation," the 61-year-old actor's manager, Charles Lago, wrote in an email.

Sizemore, whose film and television career has spanned decades, is best recognized for his roles as the battle-hardened sergeant at Tom Hanks’ side in 1998’s “Saving Private Ryan,” and as commander of an Army Ranger battalion in 2001’s “Black Hawk Down.” He was nominated for a Golden Globe Award in 2000 for best actor in a miniseries or film made for television for his role in "Witness Protection."

Sizemore has struggled with drug addiction for nearly as long as his career and has had multiple run-ins with law enforcement. A 2007 documentary series, "Shooting Sizemore," chronicled his efforts to reclaim his life and career after being convicted of assaulting his ex-girlfriend and entering rehab for methamphetamine and heroin use.

The actor has been arrested for driving under the influence and drug possession multiple times in recent years.


More From Entertainment:

Key winners at the 2023 BAFTA Film Awards

Key winners at the 2023 BAFTA Film Awards
Camilla vs Meghan: Queen Consort has suffered more than the Duchess

Camilla vs Meghan: Queen Consort has suffered more than the Duchess
ITV bosses 'fear' Holly Willoughby could exit 'This Morning' after 'Queuegate' backlash

ITV bosses 'fear' Holly Willoughby could exit 'This Morning' after 'Queuegate' backlash

Netflix and Michelle Keegan shake hands over a £1m deal for drama adaptation of Harlan Coben's 'Fool Me Once'

Netflix and Michelle Keegan shake hands over a £1m deal for drama adaptation of Harlan Coben's 'Fool Me Once'
Queen Elizabeth remembered as ‘nation’s leading star’ at Baftas

Queen Elizabeth remembered as ‘nation’s leading star’ at Baftas
Matt Damon shares he's 'working' on a project about the current Ukrainian war

Matt Damon shares he's 'working' on a project about the current Ukrainian war
Cindy Crawford looks bare-faced beauty at a romantic dinner date with husband Rande Gerber

Cindy Crawford looks bare-faced beauty at a romantic dinner date with husband Rande Gerber
Netflix to release 'Riverdale' seventh and final season in 2023: Find out the release date estimate

Netflix to release 'Riverdale' seventh and final season in 2023: Find out the release date estimate
Prince Harry repents his hasty decision of attacking royal family?

Prince Harry repents his hasty decision of attacking royal family?
Hugh Jackman explains he does not hate royal family

Hugh Jackman explains he does not hate royal family
Royal Family could reveal Prince Harry's deepest secrets

Royal Family could reveal Prince Harry's deepest secrets
BTS’ Jimin gives an update about Jin’s military service: 'stuff like that is hard'

BTS’ Jimin gives an update about Jin’s military service: 'stuff like that is hard'