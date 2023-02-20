 
Monday Feb 20 2023
Rebel Wilson reveals she is engaged to ladylove Ramona Agruma

Monday Feb 20, 2023

Rebel Wilson announced her engagement to Ramona Agruma almost a year after the duo made their romance social media official.

The Pitch Perfect star took to Instagram to drop glimpses of the magical evening from Disneyland where the ladies said “Yes” to each other.

“We said YES!,” the star captioned the post. “Thank you @tiffanyandco for the stunning ring and to Bob Iger and the incredible team at Disneyland @disneyweddings for pulling off this magical surprise!”

The happy moment for the couple comes after Wilson revealed that Agruma’s family hasn’t been very “accepting” of the their relationship.

Speaking on the Life Uncut podcast, she said, “My whole family has just been amazing, [but] Ramona’s family hasn’t been as accepting.”

“And so in many respects, it has been a lot harder on her to have to make the news public,” the actor added.

She went on to add that the relationship was “harder” on Agruma because she’s “not in the public eye” compared to her.

“It’s so sad to see what happened with her family over it. Hopefully, people will change their attitude about things,” Wilson added.

