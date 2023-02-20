Alka Yagnik talks about how Anu Malik helped her through her depression

Alka Yagnik recalls time when Anu Malik made her sing for Refugee

Alka Yagnik recalls the time of her life when Anu Malik helped her through depression. She talked about how she lost her father and grieving when she got the offer for the film.

In an interview with Film Companion, she said, "When the songs of Refugee were recorded, I was going through deep depression. I lost my father, and I was closest to my father in my family. He died at the age of 58 and it did not manifest as much at that time, but the following couple of years, I went into deep depression. I would not sing, I would not record, I would refuse to go out. I would lock myself in my room, My mom, my brother, my friends... Syesha was also very young and would tell me ‘Mom, everything will be fine’. I used to be upset because it was also bothering her, as she saw me like that."

She further added, "So, phone calls would often come with offers for recordings. I used to tell my mum 'I do not want to record', and she'd tell me 'this is not how things work, get out and you will be able to cope, and get your mind out of this thing'. Then Anu Malik called saying JP Dutta is working on this film - a launch of Abhishek and Kareena. He told me 'we have made some beautiful music for it, and you have to sing the song'. I refused saying I could not, but he came to my house and sat down dharna de ke. He said 'you have to come and record, if you do not, then I will not record'. I said I did not want to and literally, he held my hand and he took me to the studio."