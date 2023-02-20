 
Javed Akhtar talks about the depth of his relationship with Shabana Azmi

Javed Akhtar addresses his relationship with Shabana Azmi at Faiz Festival
Javed Akhtar attended Faiz Festival in Lahore and he was asked about his relationship with Shabana Azmi, to which he gave a wholesome reply. 

When he was asked about it, he said, , "Wo mohabbat mohabbat hi nahi hai jisme dosti na ho. Aur wo dosti ya mohabbat sachi hi nahi hai jisme izzat na ho. Aur wo izzat jhooti hai jisme ikhtiyar na diya jaye. Main toh ek jagah likha hai ki bhai humari dosti intni achi hai ki shaadi bhi uska kuch nahi bigad saki (Love without friendship is no love at all. Friendship or love without respect is not true. And respect without rules is a lie. I have also written somewhere that Shabana and my friendship is so nice and strong that even marriage could not break it)."

Faiz Festival was hosted in Lahore, Pakistan which had events related to arts and literature. Javed was one of the speakers at an event hosted during the festival. 

