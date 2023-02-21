 
entertainment
Tuesday Feb 21 2023
Web Desk

Prince Harry ‘couldn’t risk being seen together’ with Meghan Markle at airport

Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 21, 2023

Prince Harry talks about painstakingly planning his first trip with Meghan Markle.

The couple, who decided to spend the summers in Botswana, had to fly on separate planes in order to avoid media attention.

Harry, in his memoir ‘Spare’ notes how he did not tell Meghan the real reason for arriving solo.

“We couldn’t risk being seen together, the press finding out about us. Not yet,” he began.

He added: “After an eleven-hour odyssey, including a three-hour layover in Johannesburg, and a hot car ride to the house, Meghan had every right to be grumpy. But she wasn’t. Bright-eyed, eager, she was ready for anything. And looking like…perfection. She wore cut-off jean shorts, well-loved hiking boots, a crumpled Panama hat that I’d seen on her Instagram page.”

