Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes houses at risk amid out of work?

Tuesday Feb 21 2023
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes can kiss their properties goodbye unless they score a plush spot at another network after their GMA3 exit, as per a PR expert.

Eric Schiffer, head of the Los Angeles-based firm Reputation Management Consultants, gave his expert insights on the couple's severance packages and money moves.

The blonde journalist recently moved into a lush $2 million penthouse in New York City. While, the 45-year-old went to his $490,000 Atlanta home, according to The Sun.

The PR guru indicated that after their GMA exit, "they're gonna have realtors calling looking to market" any sellable properties.

"Short of that, the public recognizes that these were accouterments of past success that may go up in smoke because of the need to liquidate and have cash to live if a year from now, they're not able to convert into new careers."

The L.A. businessman opined that the pair netted a minimum of a year's severance.

"Otherwise, you begin to hear massive and perhaps grisly rumblings of dissatisfaction," he added.

This "sets them up and their agents to begin to have discussions and to consider a range of options," Schiffer continued.

"The good thing is they're not toast financially in the short run."

The 55-year-old commented on the future prospect of the duo, claiming that Robach and Holmes's next move hinges on their financial stability.

"The severance payout puts them in a position where they are not seriously hobbled financially in the short run, to allow time and to find career positions that aren't disfiguring to their personal desires in significant ways," Schiffer added.

"In these kinds of situations, you don't always get severance depending upon the violations.

"That can impall your lifestyle and create a cascade of anxiety."

