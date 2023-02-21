Kate Middleton proves commitment towards ‘sustainable fashion’ with BAFTA look

Kate Middleton’s sartorial choices at the BAFTA red carpet on Sunday, February 19th, 2023, proved her commitment towards sustainable fashion.

The Prince and Princess of Wales made their first appearance at the award ceremony since 2020.

Kate donned an Alexander McQueen white Grecian-style gown, one-shouldered gown that she previously wore at the 2019 BAFTAs, but with a few alterations.

In 2019, her gown originally featured floral appliqués at the shoulder which was accessorised with a pair of Princess Diana’s diamond-and-pearl drop earrings, the Queen Mother’s Diamond Quatrefoil Bracelet, a crystal-embellished Alexander McQueen clutch and glittery Jimmy Choo pumps, detailed Page Six.

In current day, she changed the look of the gown with black velvet opera gloves, a matching black Jimmy Choo clutch, gold Aquazzura pumps and Zara’s Cascading Flower Earrings, which is making buzz for its price point. They retailed at the outlet for just £17.99 or around $28.

Jewellery expert Maxwell Stone at popular jewellers Steven Stone commented on Kate’s accessory choice, via Express.co.uk.

“Showcasing her penchant for sustainable fashion once again, the Princess of Wales was wearing the Alexander McQueen one-shoulder gown that she dazzled in at the 2019 BAFTAs,” he said. “We couldn’t take our eyes off Kate’s statement earrings - a pair of chandelier earrings from high street brand, Zara.

He continued, “Despite having access to a wealth of royal jewels, Kate has worn several pieces of affordable jewellery in recent months – including a pair of £100 Sezane earrings that Prince William gifted her on Christmas Day.

“It wouldn’t be out of the question if Kate was placing more of a focus on affordable pieces as she finds it inappropriate to wear valuable jewels during the cost of living crisis.”