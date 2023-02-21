 
entertainment
Tuesday Feb 21 2023
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton proves commitment towards ‘sustainable fashion’ with BAFTA look

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 21, 2023

Kate Middleton’s sartorial choices at the BAFTA red carpet on Sunday, February 19th, 2023, proved her commitment towards sustainable fashion.

The Prince and Princess of Wales made their first appearance at the award ceremony since 2020.

Kate donned an Alexander McQueen white Grecian-style gown, one-shouldered gown that she previously wore at the 2019 BAFTAs, but with a few alterations.

In 2019, her gown originally featured floral appliqués at the shoulder which was accessorised with a pair of Princess Diana’s diamond-and-pearl drop earrings, the Queen Mother’s Diamond Quatrefoil Bracelet, a crystal-embellished Alexander McQueen clutch and glittery Jimmy Choo pumps, detailed Page Six.

In current day, she changed the look of the gown with black velvet opera gloves, a matching black Jimmy Choo clutch, gold Aquazzura pumps and Zara’s Cascading Flower Earrings, which is making buzz for its price point. They retailed at the outlet for just £17.99 or around $28.

Kate Middleton proves commitment towards ‘sustainable fashion’ with BAFTA look

Jewellery expert Maxwell Stone at popular jewellers Steven Stone commented on Kate’s accessory choice, via Express.co.uk.

“Showcasing her penchant for sustainable fashion once again, the Princess of Wales was wearing the Alexander McQueen one-shoulder gown that she dazzled in at the 2019 BAFTAs,” he said. “We couldn’t take our eyes off Kate’s statement earrings - a pair of chandelier earrings from high street brand, Zara.

He continued, “Despite having access to a wealth of royal jewels, Kate has worn several pieces of affordable jewellery in recent months – including a pair of £100 Sezane earrings that Prince William gifted her on Christmas Day.

“It wouldn’t be out of the question if Kate was placing more of a focus on affordable pieces as she finds it inappropriate to wear valuable jewels during the cost of living crisis.”

More From Entertainment:

Jane Fonda warns oceans are ‘dying’ amid UN treaty talks

Jane Fonda warns oceans are ‘dying’ amid UN treaty talks
Brad Pitt wants Angelina Jolie to know he’s ‘happy’ with new flame Ines De Ramon

Brad Pitt wants Angelina Jolie to know he’s ‘happy’ with new flame Ines De Ramon
Meghan Markle gets sincere advice after stern warning

Meghan Markle gets sincere advice after stern warning
Selena Gomez pens heartwarming tribute to Courtney Lopez, ‘blessed to have you’

Selena Gomez pens heartwarming tribute to Courtney Lopez, ‘blessed to have you’
Karma strikes Adidas & Balenciaga after canceling Kanye West?

Karma strikes Adidas & Balenciaga after canceling Kanye West?
Leonardo DiCaprio parties with Maya Jama after Eden Polani dating rumours

Leonardo DiCaprio parties with Maya Jama after Eden Polani dating rumours

Megan Fox hails Sophie Lloyd after ‘hurtful’ Machine Gun Kelly cheating accusations

Megan Fox hails Sophie Lloyd after ‘hurtful’ Machine Gun Kelly cheating accusations
Ed Sheeran performs for sick children at Australian hospital during surprise visit

Ed Sheeran performs for sick children at Australian hospital during surprise visit
Meghan Markle ‘telling fibs’ suggest that she ‘loves the attention’

Meghan Markle ‘telling fibs’ suggest that she ‘loves the attention’
Meghan Markle upset over 'South Park' roasting

Meghan Markle upset over 'South Park' roasting
Madonna praises herself after facing criticism for her 2023 Grammys look

Madonna praises herself after facing criticism for her 2023 Grammys look
Princess Diana’s nieces Amelia and Eliza debut at London Fashion Week runway

Princess Diana’s nieces Amelia and Eliza debut at London Fashion Week runway