Ed Sheeran launches range of hot sauces

English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran has launched his own range of hot sauces. Called Tingly Ted’s, the brand has debuted two variations. Tingly Ted’s is a trademark of Ed Sheeran Limited, London, UK.

The condiment company, which is named after Ed's childhood nickname, is currently selling two sauces: Tingly, which is a medium hot sauce and feels like a warming hug in a bottle – not too hot but just enough to get the tastebuds excited, and Xtra Tingly which is for anyone who wants to take the heat up to the next level.

Speaking about his venture, the Bad Habits singer said: "I love sauces, that's no secret. But the older I've got, the more I love and need spice with every single meal.

"I travel a lot, so having a bottle in my suitcase wherever I go that can spice up any and every meal seemed like a good idea. I knew I didn't wanna do a watery hot sauce, as they usually all get relegated to the same shelf of other random hot sauces. I wanted to make a sauce that took the same pride of place as ketchup.

"I had a year of whittling down the perfect flavours with a great mixing team, and we settled on two absolute belters. The Tingly and the Xtra tingly. I've had them on tour with me recently to try them with all sorts of meals, and there really isn't anything they don't go with (except bananas, don't do that).

"I'm so excited to bring this product out, it's genuinely something I use every day on all three meals. I hope you love them as much as I do x."

The vegan-friendly sauces neither contain artificial colours and flavours nor preservatives. Moreover, the bottles are are fully recyclable.