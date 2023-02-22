 
Samantha Markle's lawsuit: Meghan likely to follow in the footsteps of Donald Trump

Following in the footsteps of former US president Donald Trump, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could chose to invoke the fifth amendment if they have to give testimony in Samantha Markle lawsuit against the Duchess of Sussex, according to express.co.uk.

The publication reported that the fifth amendment gives an individual the right to refuse to answer any questions and state "no comment".

Samantha, the estranged half sister of Meghan, is suing the Duchess for her statement made in her interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The UK's Daily Express reported that a US judge refused a stay of discovery in the defamation lawsuit, which means both Meghan and Harry could be forced to testify.

Speaking to Daily Express, lawyer Nathaniel Mack, said that depositions (testimony) "can be seen as a form of torture", especially for "high-profile individuals", like the royal couple.

 He said, “High-profile cases involving Governor Cuomo and President Trump involved nine and 11-hour depositions."

Commenting on the Sussexes case, Mack said that their "testimony will more than likely be limited in scope and reveal few new details" and will be "more of a procession than anything else.”

He said that Markle lawsuit is currently in the discovery stage, which allows both sides to request evidence and information in preparation for the trial.

The lawyer said that the judge's ruling means that Samatha’s lawyers will question the Meghan and Harry before July if the case continues

