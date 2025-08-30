 
Jessica Alba, Cash Warren totally cool as they start dating new partners: Source

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren share a healthy co-parenting relationship

August 30, 2025

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren’s split continues to stay amicable as both quietly move forward with their lives, and new romances.

As fans will be aware, Alba is now dating actor Danny Ramirez while Warren has begun seeing model Hana Sun Doerr.

Now, a new report from Us Weekly shared how the former couple has been adjusting with their new partners. 

“The age difference [with their younger partners] is not a big deal,” a source began. 

The insider even addressed, “They think it’s common in Hollywood, so there’s no issue. They are cool with each other dating.”

“They’re happy for each other,” the source continued.

They also stated, “There’s no negativity or bad feelings. They’re still good friends and just want each other to be happy. And they aren’t judging each other.”

News broke in January that Alba had split from Warren after 16 years of marriage. The pair share three children, Honor, 17, Haven, 14, and Hayes, 7.

“They are incredibly protective of their kids’ privacy and well-being, so introducing new partners would be taken very slowly and only once a relationship is stable and serious,” the source remarked in conclusion. 

