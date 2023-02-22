 
Wednesday Feb 22 2023
By
Web Desk

Khushi Kapoor, Boney Kapoor remember late Sridevi ahead of her death anniversary

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 22, 2023

Ahead of the fifth death anniversary of the legendary actor Sridevi, husband Boney Kapoor and daughter Khushi Kapoor remember her.

Khushi, taking it to her Instagram, shared a throwback picture of her with mother from their Disneyland trip in 2017. It is an unseen picture where Sridevi is seen kissing Khushi on the cheek. The duo seemed to have a lovely time together.

The English Vinglish actor donned down a beige coat with black pants. Meanwhile, Kapoor wore a black long coat with denim jeans. Even though, she did not write any caption on the photo but it still looks evident that she misses her mother a lot.

Khushi Kapoor, Boney Kapoor remember late Sridevi ahead of her death anniversary

On the other hand, husband Boney Kapoor also penned an emotional note for his late wife. He dropped a portrait of her and wrote: “You left us 5 years back… your love and memories will keep us going and will remain with us forever…”

He also shared the portrait on his Instagram story and wrote: “Jo chala gaya mujhe chodkar Wohi aajtak mere saath hai...”

Earlier yesterday, Janhvi Kapoor also wrote a beautiful note in the memory of her mother ““I still look for you everywhere mumma, still do everything I do, hoping I’m making you proud. Everywhere I go, and everything I do- it starts and ends with you, she wrote.”

Sridevi passed away on February 24, 2018 in Dubai, reports PinkVilla.  

