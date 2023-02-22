 
Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun 'no longer together,' reps confirm breakup

So much for their happy ending!

Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun have called it quits after close to one year of engagement, according to reps to told E! News.

Lavigne and Mod Sun, whose real name is Derek Smith, met in  2020 while working on her album Love Sux. In, January 2021, they released a collaborative single titled Flames

They were first romantically linked the following month and later got engaged in April 2022.

Mod Sun’s rep, however, told the outlet the same day, “They were together and engaged as of three days ago when he left for tour so if anything has changed, that’s news to him.”

Sources close to the couple also revealed to People that the couple has been “on and off for the past two months, but are no longer together as a couple.”

The When You’re Gone singer, 38, and Mod Sun, 35, were last publicly seen together at a pre-Grammy event celebrating Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman in Los Angeles.

Earlier this week, TMZ published photos of the Girlfriend singer-songwriter hugging rapper Tyga after sharing a meal at Nobu restaurant in Malibu, California.

The images sparked dating rumours between the two musicians, but according to an insider that told People, “Avril and Tyga are genuinely friends and nothing more. There was absolutely no third party involved in the split.”

