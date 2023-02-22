 
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 22 2023
By
AFP

French fashion house names Louise Trotter as new creative designer

By
AFP

Wednesday Feb 22, 2023

French fashion house names British designer Trotter as new creative designer
French fashion house names British designer Trotter as new creative designer

Paris: Carven, the French fashion label seeking to regain its luster, said Wednesday that it had named the British designer Louise Trotter as its new creative designer, four years after the house was acquired by China´s Icicle group.

Trotter had been at the helm of Lacoste until last month, and has also had stints at Gap, Calvin Klein and the British label Joseph.

She will present in September her first collection for the storied brand founded in 1945 by Marie-Louise Carven, who injected a fresh and joyous style into young women´s wardrobes in its postwar prime.

The brand fell out of favour in later decades before a revival in the late 2000s, but falling sales forced it into liquidation in 2018, prompting the sale later that year to what is now Icicle Carven China France (ICCF).

"I feel honoured to write a new chapter for Carven: a youthful French house that to me embodies a spirit of freedom, joy and a confident femininity," Trotter said in a statement.

Shawna Tao, chief executive of ICCF, called the Sunderland-born designer the "perfect candidate," saying she has "the conviction and know-how to create meaningful clothes with a unique understanding of what luxury and sportswear mean today."

Carven, born Carmen de Tommaso, died in 2015 aged 105.

More From Entertainment:

K-pop group Apink set to have have first comeback with five members

K-pop group Apink set to have have first comeback with five members
'Succession' star Jeremy Strong breaks silence on Brian Cox comments

'Succession' star Jeremy Strong breaks silence on Brian Cox comments
Oscar boss puts 'plan in action' to stop 'slapgate' controversies

Oscar boss puts 'plan in action' to stop 'slapgate' controversies

Brooklyn Beckham pancake challenge to dad David Beckham urges fans to react

Brooklyn Beckham pancake challenge to dad David Beckham urges fans to react
Elle Magazine releases statement after excluding BTS members from issue

Elle Magazine releases statement after excluding BTS members from issue
Netflix swings axe on 'Mindhunter 3', David Fincher confirms

Netflix swings axe on 'Mindhunter 3', David Fincher confirms
Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney record song together

Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney record song together
K-pop group Mamamoo confirmed for first ever sub-unit comeback

K-pop group Mamamoo confirmed for first ever sub-unit comeback
Kim Kardashian likely to bring some celebrity stardust at Milan Fashion Week

Kim Kardashian likely to bring some celebrity stardust at Milan Fashion Week
Royal family backs Kate Middleton amid backlash online

Royal family backs Kate Middleton amid backlash online
K-pop group TXT reveal stunning new performance video for 'Devil by the Window'

K-pop group TXT reveal stunning new performance video for 'Devil by the Window'
Netflix 'Stranger Things' David Harbour talks on series end: 'it is bittersweet'

Netflix 'Stranger Things' David Harbour talks on series end: 'it is bittersweet'