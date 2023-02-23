 
Showbiz
Thursday Feb 23 2023
Rani Mukerji starrer 'Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway': Trailer out now

Thursday Feb 23, 2023

Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway is all set to release on March 17, 2023
Rani Mukerji is all set to make her comeback on the big screen after 2018 with upcoming film Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway.

The trailer of the film has been released in which Rani is seen in an entirely new avatar. She is playing the role of a Bengali woman, who has moved to Norway with her husband and two children.

In the trailer, Mukerji is seen in an extremely strong role as she fights to get back her children which have been taken away by the authorities in Norway claiming that she is unfit as a mother.

The authorities feel that her parenting method is harmful for the kids as she purely raises them in Indian parenting style. In the film, the 44-years old actress will prove the Norwegian government that her ways of parenting are not harmful they just not match the Norwegian culture.

The actress remarks: “Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway is very special. I can’t wait to see the reactions of my fans on the trailer.”

Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway is directed by Ashima Chibber backed by Zee Studios and Emmay entertainment. The film is slated to release in theatres on March 17, 2023 reports News18.

