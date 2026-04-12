Shah Rukh Khan reacts to Asha Bhosle death: 'Truly sad'

Shah Rukh Khan released a statement to mourn the demise of legendary singer Asha Bhosle.

Taking to his Instagram, the Pathaan actor wrote, "It's truly sad to learn about Asha Tai's passing.

"Her voice has been one of the pillars of Indian cinema and will continue to resonate world over for centuries to come.

"A talent that will outlive many, she always showered me with blessings and love and I will miss her. Rest in Peace Asha Tai. love you."

The celebrated artist passed away at the age of 92 after being hospitalised due to a reported cardiac arrest.

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, several renowned figures from India paid heartfelt tributes to the music icon.

Actress Hema Malini expressed her grief, stating that Asha Bhosle's death "is especially hard for me as I have an emotional connect with Ashaji - she has made many of my songs so popular with her unique voice and style."

Karan Johar, the well-known Indian director, joined the fraternity to shower praises on the incredible journey of Asha ji.

"…Asha ji, your music will live on forever, and we are blessed to experience the magic you have left behind forever! Rest in peace and power," he penned.

Asha Bhosle forged her own musical path, separate from her sister Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away in 2022.

Dum Maro Dum, Piya Tu Ab To Aaja, Le Gayi, Sharara and many other famous tracks were sung by the late singer.