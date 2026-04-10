'People hate happy women': Hania Aamir calls out online toxicity

A collage of Hania Aamir's childhood and recent pictures. — Instagram @haniaheheofficial

Pakistani actor Hania Aamir has called out online toxicity and the culture of pitting women against each other, saying the persistent backlash she faces stems from a deeper discomfort with “happy, unapologetic women.”

In a candid video shared on social media after weeks of silence, the actor admitted she had stepped away to reflect amid mounting controversies. “I got very exhausted… I didn’t know what was happening,” she said, questioning whether she needed to “reinvent” herself before arriving at a stark conclusion: “People just hate happy women.”

Known for her bubbly, carefree persona, Aamir remains one of the country's most active celebrities on social media, frequently sharing lighthearted videos, dance clips and unfiltered moments with fans. However, her outspoken and playful online presence has often drawn criticism, with detractors questioning her choices and tone despite her widespread popularity among younger audiences.

Aamir argued that criticism today mirrors the age-old “What would people say? (log kya kahenge)” mindset, only amplified through platforms like Instagram. "The conversation is the same… we’re still calling women 'black, fair, fat, thin' — only the font has changed." she said, noting that online spaces have made such judgments harsher as they now come from strangers.

Calling out the trend of comparing women, she referenced viral "this or that" posts featuring female celebrities. "If it was just about fashion, why aren’t you pitting men against men?" she questioned, highlighting the double standards in how male and female public figures are treated.

The actor also urged women to reflect on internalised criticism.

"Are we hating on this person because she achieved too much… or because she’s not existing how we want her to exist?" she asked, adding that such behaviour creates an unsafe environment for women who challenge norms.

Emphasising coexistence despite differences, Aamir made a broader appeal against online bullying and gaslighting that pressures individuals to tone themselves down.

"Let them be whoever they are," she said. "What is so triggering about women just being?"

It may be noted that Aamir faced online criticism over her recent Eid photos, where she wore a white and red sari with minimal or no visible makeup. The look drew comparisons and backlash from some users who labelled the outfit as "Indian" or "Hindi" attire, reigniting debates around cultural expression and the scrutiny women face over personal style choices.