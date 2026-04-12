Legendary singer Asha Bhosle passes away after illness

India just lost a voice that never really aged.

Asha Bhosle, one of the most versatile and enduring playback singers in Indian music history, has passed away at 92, according to Press Trust of India.

She had been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in South Mumbai after a chest infection and exhaustion over the weekend. By Sunday, the music had quietly stopped.

Her last rites will take place at Shivaji Park Crematorium at 4pm, while fans can pay their respects at her residence from 11am onwards – and there will be many.

Because how do you sum up a voice that did everything?

From the 1940s struggle days to ruling the charts in the 50s’ and 60s’, Bhosle did not just sing songs – she shapeshifted with them. Big break? Think Naya Daur. Then came a golden run with composers like O.P. Nayyar, S.D. Burman, and R.D. Burman.

Cabaret? She nailed it. Ghazals? Effortless. Pop, bhajans, classical – she treated genres like outfit changes.

Her voice became inseparable from screen icon Helen, adding swagger to some of Bollywood’s most unforgettable performances.

And when it came to depth, albums like Umrao Jaan and Ijazat proved she could slow things down and still hit just as hard – earning National Awards along the way.

Even decades later, she stayed relevant (Rangeela, Lagaan — no big deal).

Thousands of songs. 20+ languages. Honours like the Padma Vibhushan and Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

Also Bhosle did not just leave behind music. She left behind moods.