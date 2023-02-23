 
Thursday Feb 23 2023
‘South Park’ fans take note of Meghan Markle’s ‘candle’ drama in parody episode

Thursday Feb 23, 2023

Animated satirical show, South Park, recently featured an episode poking fun at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

There were a lot of hidden jokes and references throughout the episode and some eagle-eyed viewers noticed a nod to the infamous ‘candle scandal’ in the Comedy Central sitcom.

The viral episode begins with the spoof of the late Queen’s funeral. Harry and Meghan represented as Prince and Princess of Canada are booed by the rest of the royals because they have been “bashing the Canadian monarchy.”

As the pair is seen walking down, there is a candle that looks identical to the one at Queen Elizabeth II’s actual funeral.

During the ceremony at Westminster Abbey, the former Suits actress was seated next to her husband and Princess Beatrice in the second row, behind Queen Consort Camilla. However, her face was blocked by a large yellow candle.

Many conspiracy theorists claim that the positioning of the candle was intentionally done in such a way that it obscured the view of Meghan’s face.

‘South Park’ fans take note of Meghan Markle’s ‘candle’ drama in parody episode

A viewer shared a screengrab from the episode from the show.

“Not the Candle making an appearance at the church. Bet the #SouthPark writers had a big laugh developing this animation. The attention to details was something else,” the user tweeted.

However, in the actual funeral, there is no suggestion that the candles were purposefully place to hide Meghan’s face.

In light of the episode, there were some reports claiming the Sussexes were considering legal action against the creators of the series.

However, their spokesperson refuted the claims and said “this is baseless and boring” in a statement given to Newsweek.

