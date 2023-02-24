 
Friday Feb 24 2023
Web Desk

Prince Harry says 'Megologists' media knew 'more' about Meghan Markle

Web Desk

Friday Feb 24, 2023

Prince Harry admits the British media had done their research on Meghan Markle from scratch.

After the news of the two dating got out, the press chased the Duchess of Sussex on all facets of her life.

In his memoir Spare, Harry brands the papers ‘Megologists’, saying: “They were Megologists; they knew more about Meg than anyone in the world apart from Meg, and thus they knew that every word they’d written about her and the hockey player was hot garbage. But they continued to answer the Palace lawyer’s repeated warnings with the same non-answers, which amounted to a mocking taunt: We. Don’t. Care.”

Harry continues: “I huddled with the lawyer, trying to work out how to protect Meg from this attack and all the others. I spent most of every day, from the moment I opened my eyes until long past midnight, trying to make it stop.”

