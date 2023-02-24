Prince Harry 'scolded himself' for getting 'shocked' at media conduct with Meghan

Prince Harry admits he was unprepared for media’s reaction to his relationship with Meghan Markle.



Apart from hogging the Duchess of Sussex with cameras, the British press paid special attention to her ethnicity.

He writes in memoir ‘Spare’: “I was shocked, and scolded myself for being shocked. And for being unprepared. I’d been braced for the usual madness, the standard libels, but I hadn’t anticipated this level of unrestrained lying. Above all, I hadn’t been ready for the racism. Both the dog-whistle racism and the glaring, vulgar, in-your-face racism.”

Harry then talks about some of the headlines that have stayed with him throughout the years.

“The Daily Mail took the lead. Its headline: Harry’s girl is (almost) straight outta Compton. Subhead: Gang-scarred home of her mother revealed—so will he be dropping in for tea? Another tabloid jumped into the fray with this jaw-dropper: Harry to marry into gangster royalty? My face froze. My blood stopped. I was angry, but more: ashamed. My Mother Country? Doing this? To her? To us? Really?” admits the Duke.