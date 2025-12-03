 
Geo News

'Home Alone' star not interested in celebrating 35 years of the film

Macaulay Culkin expresses interest in reprising Kevin McCallister in new movie

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

December 03, 2025

Macaulay Culkin expresses interest in reprising Kevin McCallister in new movie
Macaulay Culkin expresses interest in reprising Kevin McCallister in new movie

Home Alone star Daniel Stern has revealed that he will not be attending the 35th anniversary of the first film released in 1990.

Stern played one of the burglars named Marv, who breaks into McCallisters’ home.

As the movie completes it 35 years, lead star Macaulay Culkin has been touring all around the US for the films’ special screenings and he has been talking about the movie everywhere.

But Daniel has clearly refused to attend any of the events related to the anniversary celebration as he says he is a “bit of a homebody.”

The 68-year-old spends most of his time in his farm and does not really like going out much. “I don’t leave my farm”, he told PEOPLE.

“It’s no offense to the movie. I’m just … a phone call, Zoom call, I’m in. But… I’m a bit of a homebody.”

Daniel really loves the love Home Alone is still getting after so many years, but it does get a little overwhelming for him.

“I love knowing that everybody loves it but, like, actual people come at me and say, ‘We love it.’ It’s a little overwhelming sometimes.”

Culkin, on the other hand, is happily celebration 35 years of Home Alone. Not just that, he has expressed interest in reprising the role of Kevin McCallister in new sequel. 

More From Entertainment

Sydney Sweeney holds herself responsible for parents divorce
Sydney Sweeney holds herself responsible for parents divorce
Julia Roberts turns interpreter for Luca Guadagnino in hilarious Gotham Awards moment video
Julia Roberts turns interpreter for Luca Guadagnino in hilarious Gotham Awards moment
Cardi B shares adorable photo with new favourite 'cuddle buddy'
Cardi B shares adorable photo with new favourite 'cuddle buddy'
Miley Cyrus makes important decision about her romance with Maxx Morando
Miley Cyrus makes important decision about her romance with Maxx Morando
Chris Pratt clears air on first meeting with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger
Chris Pratt clears air on first meeting with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger
Robert Irwin invites fans home as he recommits to hunter lodge
Robert Irwin invites fans home as he recommits to hunter lodge
Miley Cyrus, Maxx Morando make first appearance as engaged couple video
Miley Cyrus, Maxx Morando make first appearance as engaged couple
Inside Kim Kardashian's extravagant Christmas decorations
Inside Kim Kardashian's extravagant Christmas decorations
Jeremy Allen White reflects on ‘pressure' by Bruce Springsteen for biopic
Jeremy Allen White reflects on ‘pressure' by Bruce Springsteen for biopic