'Home Alone' star not interested in celebrating 35 years of the film

Macaulay Culkin expresses interest in reprising Kevin McCallister in new movie

Home Alone star Daniel Stern has revealed that he will not be attending the 35th anniversary of the first film released in 1990.

Stern played one of the burglars named Marv, who breaks into McCallisters’ home.

As the movie completes it 35 years, lead star Macaulay Culkin has been touring all around the US for the films’ special screenings and he has been talking about the movie everywhere.

But Daniel has clearly refused to attend any of the events related to the anniversary celebration as he says he is a “bit of a homebody.”

The 68-year-old spends most of his time in his farm and does not really like going out much. “I don’t leave my farm”, he told PEOPLE.

“It’s no offense to the movie. I’m just … a phone call, Zoom call, I’m in. But… I’m a bit of a homebody.”

Daniel really loves the love Home Alone is still getting after so many years, but it does get a little overwhelming for him.

“I love knowing that everybody loves it but, like, actual people come at me and say, ‘We love it.’ It’s a little overwhelming sometimes.”

Culkin, on the other hand, is happily celebration 35 years of Home Alone. Not just that, he has expressed interest in reprising the role of Kevin McCallister in new sequel.