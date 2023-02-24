Kumar Sanu recalls how he sang one of his own songs 16 times at gunpoint

Kumar Sanu is the most popular singer of the 90s era

The most popular singer of the 90s era Kumar Sanu revealed that he was once asked to sing a song 16 times at gunpoint in Patna.

At The Kapil Sharma Show, he stated that he was performing live on stage and the audience was enjoying. This is when he noticed a few men sitting in the front with guns.

“After a while, I saw that some of them were sitting in the front with AK47 rifles and whatever songs I used to sing, they would fire in the air.”

According to him, there were six to seven holes in the tent due to the gun shots.

He continued saying: “I started singing Main Duniya Bhula Doonga, and the moment I switch the song, one of the men with the rifle came and told me who asked you to stop singing this song. The man was under the influence of alcohol and also mentioned that it was his favourite song. He then said to me, ‘Sanu ji, I want to hear this song once more and you have to sing this song for me’. Hearing this I was scared.” The singer revealed that he sand that song 16 times that day.

“They came on the stage with guns and started singing. When I saw that it was taking a bad turn, I hurriedly left from the backside and stayed at a nearby hotel. The firing continued there till 5 am, concluded Kumar.”

Kumar rose to fame with Mahesh Bhatt’s musical film Aashiqui in 1990 as music composer Nadeem-Shravan gave him an opportunity to sing almost all songs from the blockbuster film.

Kumar Sanu is widely known for songs like: Ladki Bari Anjani Hai, Lal Dupate Wali Tera Naam To Bata, Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin and many more, reports News18.