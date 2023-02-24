 
Netflix cuts prices in some countries to boost subscriptions

Netflix has said that it has cut prices of its subscription plans in some countries as the streaming giant looks to maintain subscriber growth amid stiff competition and strained consumer spending.

The stock fell nearly 5%, underperforming the broader market and on course for its worst day in more than two months.

The past year has seen intense competition in the streaming industry as a pandemic-driven boom fades and consumers curtail spending over fears of a possible recession, forcing companies to rethink their strategies.

According to the Wall Street Journal, which first reported the news, the price cuts took place in some countries in the Middle East, sub-Saharan African, Latin America and Asia.

The cuts apply to certain tiers of Netflix in those markets - in some cases, the cost of a subscription was halved, the Journal reported.

Netflix, which operates in over 190 countries, has been looking to grow its share in newer international regions as the U.S. and Canada markets saturate. Earlier this month, it laid out plans to crack down on password sharing for accounts on its streaming platform.

The company added about 7.6 million subscribers in the fourth quarter.

