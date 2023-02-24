HBO series ‘Succession’ to end with season 4, confirms creator

HBO series Succession creator Jesse Armstrong has confirmed that the series will end with it's season 4.

The Emmy-winning HBO drama, that reshaped the premium cable network after the end of hit series Game of Thrones, is also coming to an ending.

The creator and showrunner Armstrong revealed that the upcoming fourth season will indeed be its final run on the Warner Bros. Discovery-backed premium cable network.

While speaking to New Yorker he said that “there’s a promise in the title of Succession. I’ve never thought this could go on forever."

"The end has always been kind of present in my mind. From season two, I’ve been trying to think: Is it the next one, or the one after that, or is it the one after that?” he added.

He further explained “I got together with a few of my fellow writers before we started the writing of season 4, in about November, December, 2021, and I sort of said, ‘Look, I think this maybe should be it. But what do you think?’ And we played out various scenarios: We could do a couple of short seasons, or two more seasons."

He continued "or we could go on for ages and turn the show into something rather different, and be a more rangy, freewheeling kind of fun show, where there would be good weeks and bad weeks. Or we could do something a bit more muscular and complete, and go out sort of strong. And that was definitely always my preference."

However, reps for HBO have declined the request to comment anything besides confirming the New Yorker story is accurate.

Season 4 of Succession is expected to stream on March 26, 2023 on HBO.