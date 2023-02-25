 
entertainment
Saturday Feb 25 2023
By
Web Desk

Pink recounts son Jameson’s scary battle with covid-19

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 25, 2023

Pink recounts son Jameson’s scary battle with covid-19
Pink recounts son Jameson’s scary battle with covid-19

Pink breaks her silence on her son Jameson’s fight against covid-19.

The little man, who has three-years-old at the time, suffered from “projectile vomiting, and screaming” at that time.

Pink weighed in on everything, in detail, in an episode of Who's Talking to Chris Wallace? on HBO Max.

She started by recalling her son’s battle who “actually was the sickest” compared to his sister, Willow, 11.

So much so that the 43-year-old ended up “using a nebulizer for the first time in 30 years.”

For Pink, the entire experience “was very scary. And in hindsight, looking back, my son was actually the sickest.”

Especially in cases where “your kid is, is projectile vomiting and screaming and covered in a rash and telling you they can't breathe. It's the scariest thing.”

“I mean, any parent knows, when your child is sick, it's done-zo, game over is how it feels,” she also added before concluding.

More From Entertainment:

Madonna parts ways with Andrew Darnell amid ‘crisis of confidence’

Madonna parts ways with Andrew Darnell amid ‘crisis of confidence’
Leonardo DiCaprio, Gigi Hadid have a run in at friend’s birthday amid split

Leonardo DiCaprio, Gigi Hadid have a run in at friend’s birthday amid split
Hailey Bieber restricts comments on social media amid Selena Gomez drama

Hailey Bieber restricts comments on social media amid Selena Gomez drama
Paris Hilton breaks down surrogacy decision for son Phoenix

Paris Hilton breaks down surrogacy decision for son Phoenix
'French Oscars' reward femicide film but criticised for lack of women

'French Oscars' reward femicide film but criticised for lack of women
Prince Harry's interview to coincide with Kate and William's South Wales visit

Prince Harry's interview to coincide with Kate and William's South Wales visit

'Divide in Prince Harry's loyalties will come back to haunt his marriage'

'Divide in Prince Harry's loyalties will come back to haunt his marriage'
Lawsuit filed against 'South Park' creators days after show mocked Harry and Meghan

Lawsuit filed against 'South Park' creators days after show mocked Harry and Meghan

King Charles and William have no intention of apologising to Harry at coronation: report

King Charles and William have no intention of apologising to Harry at coronation: report

Meghan Markle neighbour took 'fortune' to install spy camera on his roof

Meghan Markle neighbour took 'fortune' to install spy camera on his roof
Meghan Markle 'collapsed' on front door after police refused to help in Canada

Meghan Markle 'collapsed' on front door after police refused to help in Canada
Meghan Markle was 'going to be in a crash' as 'five cars' followed her in Canada

Meghan Markle was 'going to be in a crash' as 'five cars' followed her in Canada