Leonardo DiCaprio, Gigi Hadid have a run in at friend’s birthday amid split

Despite rumours of split, Gigi Hadid and Leonard DiCaprio met up and enjoyed dinner with friends in Milan, per Page Six.

In photos obtained by the outlet, the Wolf of Wall Street actor, 48, and the supermodel, 27, were seen leaving Casa Cipriani’s Milan outpost. The publication detailed that the pair arrived around midnight local time and departed within 10 minutes of each other about an hour later.

However, according to a source, Hadid and DiCaprio were a part of a massive group having dinner, celebrating Edward Enninful’s birthday. Other attendees included Kendall Jenner and Dakota Johnson.

Per a second source, the Oscar-winning actor and the model sat at the private bar together where they sat “close” to each other before the meal. “They were smiling inside [Casa Cipriani],” the insider shared.

Once spotted by the paparazzi, the pair got “stressed” and left. Revenant actor then continued the night with another friend, whereas Hadid left for home.

According to a source that told Us Weekly, “Gigi and Leo aren’t dating and they just happened to both be attending their mutual friends’ birthday party.”

According to the insider, it is “no big deal” if DiCaprio, 48, and Hadid, 27, cross paths after calling it quits. “Gigi and Leo run in similar circles of friends so they’re bound to see each other at times,” the source said.

The sighting comes days after the outlet confirmed that the Oscar winner and the model were no longer dating.

The 27-year-old model split with on-and-off boyfriend Zayn Malik in October of 2021 after five years together. The former couple share a daughter together, two-year-old Khai.

DiCaprio split from his girlfriend Camila Marrone in the summer of 2022 after four years. The 47-year-old actor and Hadid had known one another for a long time. Romance rumours were sparked after they were ‘canoodling and having a fun night out’ at a at a New York Fashion Week afterparty in September, 2022, via Entertainment Tonight.