 
entertainment
Saturday Feb 25 2023
By
Web Desk

Ben Stiller backs his 2008 comedy 'Tropic Thunder': 'I make no apologies'

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 25, 2023

Ben Stiller backs his 2008 comedy Tropic Thunder: I make no apologies

Ben Stiller still backs himself for doing the controversial comedy film Tropic Thunder.

On Tuesday, February 21, Ben Stiller took to Twitter to assure his fans that he will make "no apologies" for starring in the 2008's X-rated comedy.

"I make no apologies for Tropic Thunder. It’s always been a controversial movie since when we opened. Proud of it and the work everyone did on it," Stiller wrote.

Stiller starred in, directed and co-wrote the film where Robert Downey Jr. plays an Australian actor, Kirk Lazarus, who undergoes cosmetic surgery to darken his skin so he can play a Black army sergeant, cited from Yahoo.

Stiller, 57, said, "Actually Tropic Thunder was boycotted 10 years ago when it came out, and I apologized then."

He continued, "It was always meant to make fun of actors trying to do anything to win awards. I stand by my apology, the movie... And the great people and work of the @SpecialOlympics."

More From Entertainment:

Martin Scorsese recalls decision to cast late actor, Ray Liotta in 'Goodfellas'

Martin Scorsese recalls decision to cast late actor, Ray Liotta in 'Goodfellas'
'Better Call Saul' star Michael Mando replaced by Wagner Moura in Apple TV series 'Sinking Spring'

'Better Call Saul' star Michael Mando replaced by Wagner Moura in Apple TV series 'Sinking Spring'
Netflix responds to Korean actor Yoo Ah In testing positive for drug use

Netflix responds to Korean actor Yoo Ah In testing positive for drug use
ASAP Rocky says he wants to work with New Jeans member Hanni

ASAP Rocky says he wants to work with New Jeans member Hanni
K-pop band Stray Kids’ Felix makes smoking gesture on stage: fans upset

K-pop band Stray Kids’ Felix makes smoking gesture on stage: fans upset
K-pop group New Jeans receive unexpected message from senior idol HyunA

K-pop group New Jeans receive unexpected message from senior idol HyunA
Adam Lambert supports Harry Styles over ‘queerbaiting’ accusations

Adam Lambert supports Harry Styles over ‘queerbaiting’ accusations

Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes plots come back on TV show?

Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes plots come back on TV show?
Japanese anime sees challenge from China at Berlin fest

Japanese anime sees challenge from China at Berlin fest
Prince Harry warned his 'shock marriage' with Meghan Markle won't last forever

Prince Harry warned his 'shock marriage' with Meghan Markle won't last forever
K-pop group Exo’s Kai releases comeback ‘Rover’ teaser: fans elated

K-pop group Exo’s Kai releases comeback ‘Rover’ teaser: fans elated
NATO to honour Christopher Nolan, Emma Thomas at CinemaCon

NATO to honour Christopher Nolan, Emma Thomas at CinemaCon