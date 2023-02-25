Ben Stiller backs his 2008 comedy 'Tropic Thunder': 'I make no apologies'

Ben Stiller still backs himself for doing the controversial comedy film Tropic Thunder.

On Tuesday, February 21, Ben Stiller took to Twitter to assure his fans that he will make "no apologies" for starring in the 2008's X-rated comedy.

"I make no apologies for Tropic Thunder. It’s always been a controversial movie since when we opened. Proud of it and the work everyone did on it," Stiller wrote.

Stiller starred in, directed and co-wrote the film where Robert Downey Jr. plays an Australian actor, Kirk Lazarus, who undergoes cosmetic surgery to darken his skin so he can play a Black army sergeant, cited from Yahoo.

Stiller, 57, said, "Actually Tropic Thunder was boycotted 10 years ago when it came out, and I apologized then."

He continued, "It was always meant to make fun of actors trying to do anything to win awards. I stand by my apology, the movie... And the great people and work of the @SpecialOlympics."