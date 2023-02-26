PSL 2023: Karachi Kings eye comeback as race for playoffs intensifies

Karachi Kings' Shoaib Malik (R) plays a shot as Multan Sultans' captain and wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan watches during the PSL cricket match at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on February 22, 2023. — AFP

KARACHI: Ahead of its Pakistan Super League (PSL) eighth edition match, Karachi Kings will be needing a much-required comeback as they are all set to face Multan Sultans in their city's stadium on Sunday (today).

The Kings will be under immense pressure as they have lost four matches out of five and only a few back-to-back wins can put them in the playoffs.

Kings' match against Sultans at the National Bank Cricket Arena will start at 2pm.

In their first encounter of the season on February 22, Multan Sultans recorded just a narrow three-run win over Karachi Kings.

Of the four defeats which the Kings have tasted, so far, three were very close as they failed to hold their nerves at crunch times.

Babar Azam-led Peshawar Zalmi beat Kings by mere two runs in their opener on February 14. Meanwhile, Quetta Gladiators defeated Kings by just six runs on February 18 here and then Multan edged Kings by just three runs. So what the Kings need is to finish the game. Islamabad United had beaten Kings by four wickets on February 16.

Kings won the only game in the event against Lahore Qalandars when they crushed the defending champions by 67 runs here when Lahore, while chasing 169, folded for just 118 with left-armer Akif Javed claiming 4-28.

It would be important how the Kings tackle pressure and make a comeback as any further defeat will dent their playoff chances.

James Vince is in top form for the Kings. They have Matthew Wade, Haider Ali and Shoaib Malik also in their batting line-up who could turn the game at any stage. They also have Sharjeel Khan but he has not been in his best element in the event so far and was rested during their previous couple of games.

It would be very important if left-armer Mohammad Amir is able to return to the side against Multan. Amir had developed a groin injury which had ruled him out of the Kings' last game against Multan in Multan which they lost by three runs.

Barring the opener against Peshawar Zalmi, Amir was excellent with the ball in the next three games before he was rested for the show against Multan due to injury.

A Karachi Kings source told The News that he is available for selection for Sunday's game.

Skipper Imad Wasim is also in good form with the bat but the main issue is that despite scoring some big runs Kings' senior batters have not been able to finish the matches. If they are to show some wonders in the latter part of the event their senior recruits would need to show responsibility and finish the games.

Meanwhile, Multan Sultans, who top the points table with eight points which they have grabbed by virtue of four wins, will be looking to extend their lead at the top of the table.

After losing to Lahore Qalandars by a slender margin of just one run in Multan on February 13, Multan Sultans then went on to win four back-to-back matches. They defeated Quetta Gladiators by nine wickets, downed Peshawar Zalmi by 56 runs, conquered Islamabad United by 52 runs and then overpowered Kings by just three runs.

Their skipper Mohammad Rizwan is in top form, having hit so far three fifties and one century. He has also found in Shan Masood a most reliable partner who is also doing well, besides in-form Rilee Rousseau and David Miller who have to their credit a few solid innings with decent strike rates.

Multan Sultans don't have big names in their bowling unit but the local youngsters like Ihsanullah, Abbas Afridi and Khushdil have done well.

Ihsanullah, a tall quick, has put even the best of batters in the event in trouble and it will be interesting to see how this boy bowls here in Karachi.

Both teams held their training session here at the Hanif Mohammad High-Performance Centre on Saturday.