Ayushmann Khurrana was desperate to do 'Vicky Donor', says writer Juhi Chaturvedi

'Vicky Donor' featured Ayushamann Khurrana, Yami Gautam and Annu Kapoor in lead roles

Film Vicky Donor's writer Juhi Chaturvedi, at a recent event, revealed that actor Ayushmann Khurrana was desperate to do the film when every other established actor rejected the film.

Juhi stated that she was afraid while writing the film because she had this fear that she won’t be able to pull off this project the way she wants. According to her, many of the established actors of the film industry rejected to the film. This is when Ayushmann came in as a blessing.

“There was a sense of fear when I wrote Vicky Donor. There was fear whether I could write it. The topic was such that no one but Shoojit Sircar could have done it. Many established actors said no to Vicky Donor, In a way, it was good as it made us desperate. We got Ayushmann Khurranna, He was desperate (for a film) then and we were too.”

Chaturvedi, who also won a National Award for her much-acclaimed film Piku, said: “When I write, it does not matter if I am a man or a woman. Dimag ka ya buddhi ka koi gender nahi hota. Sensitivity does not have a gender. If I am a woman, it does not mean that I will have sensitivity, Just the same way, if there is a man, it does not mean that he will write rashly.”

The success of Vicky Donor made Juhi Chaturvedi in becoming a prominent name of the industry. She also wrote films like Piku and Gulabo Sitabo, reports IndiaToday.