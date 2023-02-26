 
Showbiz
Sunday Feb 26 2023
By
Web Desk

Ibrahim Ali Khan's debut movie 'Sarzameen' NOT to have any leading lady

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 26, 2023

No official announcement has been made regarding Ibrahim Ali Khans debut movie
No official announcement has been made regarding Ibrahim Ali Khan's debut movie 

Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan is all set to mark his acting debut with film Sarzameen; a film that will not have any leading lady.

According to sources, “Sarzameen is not that kind of a film. Ibrahim was sure he did not want a conventional debut. This is a very unusual debut, and Ibrahim is thoroughly ready for the challenge.”

The sources also revealed further details regarding the shoot of the film. They stated: “While Ibrahim has already started preparing for his maiden role, he will start shooting for the film from February. He is required to have a certain look in the film, and is diligently working on his physical transformation. Meanwhile, readings and workshops are going on simultaneously.”

The film will most likely star Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran in significant roles apart from Khan. 

Ibrahim debut film is going to be a remake of a romantic Malayalam film named Haridayam. “It is the best project for Ibrahim’s launch. For some time now, Karan is looking for a suitable launch film for Ibrahim. The character in Hridayam of a brash student maturing into marriage and fatherhood is just right for Ibrahim, added sources while citing Bollywood Hangama’s reports released last year in May."

According to News18, no official announcement has been made regarding Ibrahim Ali Khan’s debut film. 

More From Showbiz:

Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor's 'TJMM' to release before March 8?

Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor's 'TJMM' to release before March 8?
Babil Khan believes in using father Irrfan Khan's privilege to 'evolve' and not to 'fetch' work

Babil Khan believes in using father Irrfan Khan's privilege to 'evolve' and not to 'fetch' work
Jacqueline Fernandez has no link in extortion case, says conman Sukesh

Jacqueline Fernandez has no link in extortion case, says conman Sukesh

Ayushmann Khurrana was desperate to do 'Vicky Donor', says writer Juhi Chaturvedi

Ayushmann Khurrana was desperate to do 'Vicky Donor', says writer Juhi Chaturvedi
Malala Yousafzai meets Bibi Bahrami at 'Stranger at the gate' screening

Malala Yousafzai meets Bibi Bahrami at 'Stranger at the gate' screening
Anees Bazmee clarifies 'misunderstanding' about him rejecting 'Hera Pheri 3'

Anees Bazmee clarifies 'misunderstanding' about him rejecting 'Hera Pheri 3'
Zeenat Aman gets vocal about 'gender pay disparity' in Bollywood

Zeenat Aman gets vocal about 'gender pay disparity' in Bollywood
Rajkumar Hirani shares working experience with Shah Rukh Khan in 'Dunki', says it's hard to describe

Rajkumar Hirani shares working experience with Shah Rukh Khan in 'Dunki', says it's hard to describe
Kriti Sanon says she is open to telling ‘good stories’ at any platform

Kriti Sanon says she is open to telling ‘good stories’ at any platform
Sidharth Malhotra gets vulnerable about stardom, reveals he is now ‘comfortable’

Sidharth Malhotra gets vulnerable about stardom, reveals he is now ‘comfortable’

Akshay Kumar gets emotional remembering his mom’s death

Akshay Kumar gets emotional remembering his mom’s death

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife accuses actor of stealing her kids

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife accuses actor of stealing her kids