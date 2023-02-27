 
Monday Feb 27 2023
Madonna's brother dies at 66

Monday Feb 27, 2023

Anthony Ciccone, Madonna's older brother,has died at the age of 66.

 The announcement of his death was made in a social media post by  Madonna's brother-in-law Joe Henry. 

Henry, a musician who is married to Madonna’s sister Melanie Ciccone, took to Instagram to announce the tragic news.

 In his emotional post, the songwriter and producer described Anthony Ciccone — one of Madonna’s seven siblings — as a “complex character.”

“My brother-in-law, Anthony Gerard Ciccone, exited this earthly plane last evening,” Henry wrote alongside a youthful photograph of his brother-in-law.

He said, “I’ve known him since I was 15, in the spring of our lives in Michigan so many years now gone. As brother Dave Henry (who took this photograph) notes here, Anthony was a complex character; and god knows: we tangled in moments, as true brothers can.”

