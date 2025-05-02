King Charles' cancer journey strikes a chord with the public: Expert

King Charles’ honesty about cancer brings nation closer

King Charles is now ready to talk about his cancer experience, as he seemed to have moved past the initial grief.

According to a former royal gardener, the monarch wants to connect with others going through the same journey.

Speaking to GB News, former royal gardener Jack Stokes said it’s been heartening to see the King open up, adding that it has made people feel closer to him.

The King recently shared a message with cancer patients, calling the diagnosis a scary and overwhelming time, but also one that shows the kindness and strength of people.

Saying that the monarch is “done grieving,” Stokes noted that it is “amazing” to see Charles sharing his journey with the public.

“I think it has also helped the country warm to him a lot more than they initially did when he was first diagnosed,” he said.

Charles continued: "He came straight out and publicly told everyone what was happening, and that he needed to take time off from his royal duties.

"I think the significance is exactly what we’ve spoken about: with him now having personally experienced cancer, it’s very meaningful for him.

"He knows people who have had cancer, who have suffered, and he’s lost friends and family to it. We can all appreciate that and recognise it within our own circles.

"This has really taken it to his heart. He’s a great supporter of many charities in the UK. He’s done fantastic work for these charities.”

He further added, "I’ve said it before, and he’s just constantly working to ensure his charities are raising funds to help support all the causes they focus on, whether it’s helping children, getting people into jobs, or the King’s Foundation. There are so many other charities.

"But I think having had this year of awful cancer diagnosis, and now living with cancer, is significant. We’ve been told that the Princess of Wales is in remission, but he is still currently living with cancer and undergoing treatment. So, he’s seeing this on a weekly basis."