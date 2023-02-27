Misadventure will be met with full force, says DG ISPR on 4th anniversary of Operation Swift Retort

Indian Air Force (IAF) crossed the Line of Control (LoC) and two of their aircraft were shot down by Pakistan Air Force (PAF) inside Pakistani airspace on February 2019. — Geo News screengrab/File

As the nation marks the fourth anniversary of the successful "Operation Swift Retort" against the Indian intrusion, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General (DG) Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said on Monday that Pakistan is all prepared to take the fight to the adversary's territory, if ever, aggression is imposed on the country.

In a statement today, the military spokesperson said that the top leadership of the armed forces pays tribute to the nation for its resilience and the people who took part in the operation against India.



In February 2019, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) shot down two Indian aircraft inside Pakistani airspace and arrested an Indian pilot on the ground.

The planes were targeted when they entered Pakistani airspace. Indian pilot Abhinandan Varthaman was later released by Pakistan as a gesture of peace.

Recalling the day, when the Indian jets were shot down, DG ISPR said: "CJCSC [Chairman Joint Chief of Staff Committee], services chiefs, and the armed forces of Pakistan pay tribute to the resilience of the nation and the resolve of the armed forces displayed during Operation Swift Retort. Under the pretext of false flag Pulwama attack, India stage managed a cowardly attack on a fictitious target."

Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry also stated that the daring, resolute and measured response from Pakistan thwarted Indian nefarious designs, adding, "Let this day be a reminder that while being a peace-loving nation, Pakistan's Armed Forces are ever ready not only to defend every inch of the motherland but to take the fight back to the enemy, if ever, aggression is imposed on us."



In a warning to India, the military spokesperson said: "Any delusion resulting into a misadventure will always be met with the full might of Pakistan's Armed Forces backed by a resilient nation. Pakistan Zindabad."

PM felicitates military

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has lauded the PAF for a swift response to the Indian violation of Pakistani airspace in 2019, saying the nation pays rich tribute to the air force.



The premier wrote: “Today the nation pays rich tribute to PAF for a befitting response to the Indian violation of Pakistan's air space on the pretext of false flag Pulwama attack. While we aim for peace with all, we are mindful of our duty to defend the country. Let no one make any mistake about it.”

Clear message to India

In a statement on Twitter, former prime minister Imran Khan said that on 27 Feb 2019, his govt ordered a response to the Indian air strike on Balakot with PAF air strikes on Indian military targets in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu Kashmir (IIOJK).

The PAF downed an IAF plane over Pakistan air space capturing the pilot, he added.

"We were successful in choosing a limited military response signalling a clear message to India."

