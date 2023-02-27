 
Showbiz
Monday Feb 27 2023
By
Web Desk

Ali Fazal's memorable picture leaves wife Richa Chadha in 'awe'

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 27, 2023

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha got married on October 4, 2022
Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha got married on October 4, 2022 

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are known to publicly express their love for each other as they very often share their mushy pictures together on social media.

Recently, Ali dropped a jaw-dropping photo of himself in which he looked extremely dapper that also featured blurred Richa in the background. The expression that she gave while looking at her husband is something that stole all the limelight. He wrote: “Just found this.. @therichachadha yes thats me. ‘The Awe’ in person. Right there.”

In the picture, the Fukrey actor wore a light grey coloured suit with a printed shirt. He wore a transparent pair of shades with an extremely perfect looking hairstyle.

Meanwhile, Chadha stood in the background looking all stunned after seeing her handsome hubby. She wore a black and silver shimmery dress.

The picture not only gave happy tears to the fans but also forced some actors like Vijay Varma and Pulkit Samrat to comment. They dropped laughing emoticons on the photo.

Within just a day, this adorable picture has received more than 90,000 likes on the social media, reports News18.

On the work front, Ali Fazal has just wrapped up the shoot for popular web series Mirzapur 3. Meanwhile, Richa Chadha will be next seen in Fukrey 3 and Heeramandi.

More From Showbiz:

Abhishek Bachchan to star in Remo D Souza's 'Dancing Dad'

Abhishek Bachchan to star in Remo D Souza's 'Dancing Dad'
Anushka Sharma kickstarts her week with THESE gorgeous selfies

Anushka Sharma kickstarts her week with THESE gorgeous selfies
'3 idiots': Makers share Kareena Kapoor's look test pictures after 14 years

'3 idiots': Makers share Kareena Kapoor's look test pictures after 14 years
Ushna Shah lashes out at critics commenting on her viral wedding dress

Ushna Shah lashes out at critics commenting on her viral wedding dress
Kiara Adani has THIS to say about her viral 'bridal entry'

Kiara Adani has THIS to say about her viral 'bridal entry'

Naseeruddin Shah talks about the ongoing 'Bollywood vs South' cinema debate

Naseeruddin Shah talks about the ongoing 'Bollywood vs South' cinema debate
Shah Rukh Khan recalls meeting Yash Chopra 'one last time'

Shah Rukh Khan recalls meeting Yash Chopra 'one last time'

Akshay Kumar's 'Selfiee' fails at box office, says 'it is my fault 100%'

Akshay Kumar's 'Selfiee' fails at box office, says 'it is my fault 100%'
Beyond borders: Kaifi Khalil's 'Kahani Suno' trending globally

Beyond borders: Kaifi Khalil's 'Kahani Suno' trending globally

Katrina Kaif drops her 'sun-kissed' Sunday morning selfie, looks absolutely gorgeous

Katrina Kaif drops her 'sun-kissed' Sunday morning selfie, looks absolutely gorgeous
Ibrahim Ali Khan's debut movie 'Sarzameen' NOT to have any leading lady

Ibrahim Ali Khan's debut movie 'Sarzameen' NOT to have any leading lady
Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor's 'TJMM' to release before March 8?

Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor's 'TJMM' to release before March 8?