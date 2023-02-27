David Beckham raises toast to son Cruz’s 18th birthday, Victoria Beckham posts sweet snap

David Beckham and his wife Victoria Beckham continue to celebrate their son, Cruz Beckham’s milestone 18th birthday on Sunday.

The posh designer, 48, dropped a rare glimpse into their lavish family dinner night as they keep up with the celebrations of Cruz’s birthday, who turned a year old earlier this week.

Victoria took to her Instagram Story and shares a sweet snap of her youngest son sitting at a dinner table with her husband David, 47.

In the picture, the former footballer looked dapper in a black suit and tie. Cruz also dressed smart in a grey suit as they enjoyed glasses of champagne.

Victoria gushed as she captioned the shot, “We can never celebrate you turning 18 enough! We love you so much @cruzbeckham”

Victoria and David took to Instagram earlier this week and shared a series of throwback clips of the teen singing and gushed that he was “their everything.”

The sweet montage showed young Cruz performing at different ages as well as snaps of the family enjoying holidays together throughout the years.